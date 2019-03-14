Former X-Men Tyrell Vernon named Associate Basketball Coach in X-Men and X-Women Basketball, to succeed Steve Konchalski as X-Men Head Coach in Two Years

A former member of the St. FX Basketball X-Men is returning to his alma mater as a coach. Tyrell Vernon will join both the X-Men and X-Women Basketball as an associate coach. Vernon, who played for St. FX for two seasons from 2011 to 2013, will also succeed Steve Konchalski as X-Men head coach after the 2020-21 season, pending his retirement.

After graduating from St. FX, Vernon played in both the National Basketball League of Canada and the North of the Border Baskeball League. Since 2016, Vernon has coached the Boys basketball program at a prep school in Brantford, Ontario. His team has won back-to-back Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association titles and was recently named the league’s coach of the year. He also coaches in Youth and Under 17 basketball. Vernon begins his new duties at St. FX on April First.