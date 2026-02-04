Former X-Women Hockey Captain Maggy Burbidge signs with PWHL’s Ottawa Charge

Former St. FX Hockey X-Women standout Maggy Burbidge is headed to the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Burbidge has signed with the Ottawa Charge, joining their reserve player list. Burbidge played professionally last season with HC Fribourg-Gotteron in the Swiss Women’s Hockey League where she had 17 goals and 17 assists.

This season, Burbidge was head coach of female U18 hockey team and assistant coach of the female U19 team at Mount Academy, a private school on Prince Edward Island. Burbidge is a former captain of the X-Women, playing for St. FX from 2021 to 2024.