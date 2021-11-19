Former X-Women Rugby Player Ghislaine Landry Retires

Former St. FX X-Women Rugby standout Ghislaine Landry is retiring from the sport. Landry, a key member of

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens team leaves the sport the all-time leading point scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series with 1,356 points. She is third all-time in tries with 143, second all-time in conversions with 319 and tied for third all-time in matches played with 208.

She also won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and a Gold Medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games.