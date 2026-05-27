Former X-Women Soccer Standout Amanda Smith named Head Coach of the X-Women Soccer Program

StFX X-women alum Amanda Smith is the new head coach of the STFX X-Women Soccer program.

A native of Ottawa, Ont., Coach Smith played professionally since graduating from STFX in 2024. She has played on various pro teams in Canada, the United States, the Philippines and Ireland. For the past year she has been an assistant academy coach with the development team at Galway United FC in Ireland.

The most decorated X-Women Soccer athlete in STFX history, Smith played five seasons for the White and Blue from 2018-2024, serving as team captain in her final three seasons. She is the X-Women record holder for most goals in a single game (4), most goals in a single season (22) and most career goals (50). Her 50 career goals also place her third overall in the AUS conference record book. In her final season Amanda helped guide the X-Women to a perfect 12-0-0 record and the 2023 AUS championship title, while racking up a U SPORTS-leading 28 points and earning the nod as AUS playoff MVP. She is the only X-Women soccer athlete to earn AUS first team all-star status on four occasions, and the only one to achieve U SPORTS all-Canadian accolades four times.