Former X-Women Star Ghislane Landry named as one of the Top 100 Rugby Players in the World

A former X rugger finds herself in a prestigious company.

Rugby World magazine selected Ghislaine Landry as one of the top 100 rugby players in the

world. The magazine ranked Landry in the 84th spot.

The magazine points out while Landry was originally told she was too small at 5 foot 4, she is now the Women’s Sevens Series’ all time point scorer and captain for Team Canada. In international competition, she won an Olympic Bronze, gold at the 2015 pan-American games, and silver at the sevens world cup.

Landry graduated from StFX in 2010 with a degree in human kinetics.