Found: a bracelet with a heart, found on Church Street. If this is yours, you can claim it by calling 863-2543.
Inverness County wants to survey staff anonymously to determine how many have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. http://bit.ly/2Yu5VWb
Cabot Cliffs Golf Course Named the Top Modern International ...11:20 am | Read Full Article
More accolades for the Cabot Cliffs golf course in Inverness. Golf Week magazine has named Cabot Cliffs as the top modern International course. It’s sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is ranked 11th. Earlier this year, the courses made two other lists from Golf Digest. In May, Cape Cabot Breton was mentioned as editors’ choices […]
Inverness County Proceeding with a Wastewater Treatment Faci...11:17 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County says it is moving forward with a wastewater treatment plant for the Whycocomagh area. Built in 1977, and upgraded in 1992, CAO Keith MacDonald said the plant needs to be replaced. After District 4 Councillor John MacLennan complained the project has been ongoing since 2017, the CAO responded that issues kept popping up […]
X-Women Hockey Ready for Another Season4:58 pm | Read Full Article
After a lengthy layoff, the X Women hockey team is ready to get back on the ice. After covid 19 put a disappointing end to the X Women’s season in 2020, head coach Ben Berthiaume said his program gained 16 new players in the last two years. Over the pre-season, Berthiaume said the coaching staff […]