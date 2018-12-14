Found behind McKinnon’s Pharmacy: a black cane with 3 feet. Cane was left at the desk at McKinnon’s Pharmacy and can be picked up there.
St. Peter's Canal Swing Bridge Maintenance Work Postponed
Parks Canada has postponed intermittent closures that were planned for the St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site swing bridge next week. Parks Canada says the postponement is due to forecasted weather conditions that were not favourable to conduct the necessary work . The work will be scheduled at a later date Facebook Twitter
Fuel Prices Hold Steady in Weekly Setting by the Utility and Review Board
Motorists won’t notice a change at the pump when they fill up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Regulators chose to stand pat, leaving the price of gasoline unchanged from last week. That means the minimum price of a litre of regular self serve unleaded remains at $1.02.4 in the eastern […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nova Tech North #2
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]