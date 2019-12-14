Listen Live
The Inverness County Muncipality has issued a request for proposals looking for ways to improve cell phone service in the county. http://bit.ly/2RMo7EO
An old dumping site in the community of Inverness has re-emerged. Municipal leaders will be looking to other levels of government to help clean it up. http://bit.ly/38xeCzz
Special Election being held in Westville to fill a vacant To...6:02 am | Read Full Article
Residents of Westville are choosing a new town councillor today. Two people are in the running for the vacant council seat; former Pictou East MLA Clarrie MacKinnon and Betty Jean Sutherland. Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The seat became vacant after former councillor Lennie White resigned to run for […]
UARB upholds Decision of Antigonish Town Council to Enter in...1:29 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board denied the appeal of Antigonish residents who took issue with a proposed local development project. In a decision released today, the board found Antigonish Town Council’s decision enter into development agreement for a rental property on 52 Victoria Street reasonably carries out the intent of the Municipal Planning […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter