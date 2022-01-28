Found: a Chevrolet key, on the sidewalk in front of Myers Tea Room. If this is your key, you can claim it at Myers Tea Room.
Nova Scotia has one new death related to COVID-19, and 620 new cases of the virus. http://bit.ly/3o9VO2u
The #SRCE is accepting Expressions of Interest for potential early hire term teaching contracts for the 2022-2023 school year.
Join the #SRCETeam and support the success of children and youth in the Strait Region.
Learn more @ https://srce.ca/content/srce-invites-expressions-interest-teaching-positions-2022-2023-school-year#
The province is reporting one death related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 60s in Western Zone died. There has also been 10 new hospital admissions and six discharges. A total of 322 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 people in ICU. There are 620 new lab-confirmed […]
Check in starts today for StFX students returning to campus. Elizabeth Yeo, VP of Students for StFX University, said today, tomorrow, and Sunday, are set aside for off and on campus students to check-in at the Saputo Centre between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.. Yeo said part of the reason for the check-in is to […]
Baddeck’s Jessica Wong to suit up for Team China Women...10:15 am | Read Full Article
Baddeck native Jessica Wong is heading to the Winter Olympics. Wong, who is playing professional hockey in China, will play for the host Chinese team at the games. Wong has also played in the Canadian Womens Hockey League, scored the winning goal for Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA Championship game in 2009, played on Team […]