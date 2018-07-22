A saddlebag from a motorcycle. Found on the #7 between Melrose and Sherbrooke. It can be claimed by calling 902-870-9613
Saskatchewan Bishop visits Antigonish as part of a 62 day Cy...2:57 pm | Read Full Article
A Saskatchewan Anglican Bishop who is cycling across Canada in a 62 day journey of unity, healing and reconciliation made a swing through Antigonish today. Qu’Appelle Bishop Rob Harwick says he began preparing for this bike ride four years ago, and he’s doing it for several reasons. Hardwick says the cross Canada trek will also raise […]
Ryan Kearney to be Nova Scotia’s Flag Bearer at the 20...11:54 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Ryan Kearney will be Nova Scotia’s Flag Bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Games. The Opening Ceremonies will be on July 31st. The Games continue until August 4th. Kearney won gold in Golf for Nova Scotia in the Special Olympics Games in Vancouver four years ago. Kearney says […]
