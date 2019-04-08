Found a pair of glasses on Main Street, between the Courthouse and Maritime Inn. To claim, please call 735-5327
St. FX University has launched a second graduate program in computer science. https://t.co/kCobgLJusw
Inverness Council is weighing in on Northern Pulp's request for more time to complete its effluent treatment facility. https://t.co/MZBwNy6OBM
Havre Boucher Resident a Contestant on Masterchef Canada1:53 pm | Read Full Article
A local resident says being part of a TV show where her culinary skills were tested against 17 other competitors was life-changing. Jenny Miller of Havre Boucher has been chosen to be part of Season 6 of Masterchef Canada. The season opens tonight on CTV with a special two hour premiere. Miller, a stay-at-home Mom […]
Inverness Councillor to lead Provincial Committee1:48 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County’s Margaree and area councillor Laurie Cranton has been named chair of the province’s Built Environment Standard Development Committee. The Committee will assist the Accessibility Advisory Board with making recommendations to the Minister of Justice on the implementation of a proposed standard to prevent and remove barriers to accessibility in the built environment. Most […]
Junior B Bulldogs Present End of Season Awards9:49 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Farmers Mutual Junior “B” Bulldogs handed out its end of season awards recently. Keiran Devine picked up two honours, Most Valuable Player and top Defenceman. The 3-D award; Desire, Dedication and Determination, went to Devin MacLaughlin. The Rookie of the Year Award is shared by Jack Forsythe and Cory MacLellan. Most Improved Player […]