If you drive a gasoline powered vehicle, it's going to cost more. The Utility and Review Board set it's weekly petroleum prices overnight. http://bit.ly/3b0XEub
Province announces 34 New Cases of COVID-19 Identified
Provincial Health officials say 34 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Thursday. Of that number, three were reported in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. There’s no additional cases in the NSHA’s Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. That raises the total number of confirmed […]
Surgical Services Returns to Aberdeen Hospital on Saturday
Surgical Services at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow will reopen on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. This will include the resumption urgent and emergency general surgery, orthopedic surgery and gynelogical/obstetrical cases, including routine delivery care and C-Sections. Surgery was closed temporarily on April 2nd after a hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19. Occupational Health […]
Guard Gatluak James to join X-Men Basketball Program in the ...
The StFX men’s basketball men’s team added another recruit this week. Head coach Steve Konchalski has announced the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season. James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ont.,, previous home to X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon. Prior to TRC, James […]