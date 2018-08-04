Listen Live
Elizabeth Abler of Antigonish is seen celebrating her Special Olympics 2018 Summer Games gold medal in 50 metre freestyle! Jessica Gillis of Antigonish won two bronze medals yesterday, in 50 meter Freestyle and 50 metre backstroke.
Wanted Wed for 1 August 2018. Charges involve the discharge of a firearm in a public area.
Kia offers support to special olympics1:23 pm | Read Full Article
Kia Canada, one of the funding partners for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games, presented a $165,820 cheque to games organizers today. Ted Lancaster, chief operating officer for Kia Canada, was on hand for the presentation. He said the company had a competition with their dealerships in July, which resulted in the […]
Accessible ballfield organizers received funding1:15 pm | Read Full Article
There is still more money to raise for a local accessible ballfield but organizers are excited about the progress so far. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish presented Challenger Baseball with $50,000 for an accessible ballfield. In April, Challenger Baseball received $150,000 from the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation for the ballfield, […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]