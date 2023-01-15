Found on Saturday in the parking lot at the Antigonish Sobeys: a bank card for East Coast Credit Union. To claim, please phone Marie at 902-863-0999.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Sunday services for Lochaber United and King's United Church, as well as the 11am service at Scotsburn Bethel Presbyterian, are cancelled due to weather conditions.
Found on Saturday in the parking lot at the Antigonish Sobeys: a bank card for East Coast Credit Union. To claim, please phone Marie at 902-863-0999.
The Sunday Ceilidh at the Celtic Music Centre in Judique is cancelled this week due to forecasted weather.
One man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stellarton10:31 am | Read Full Article
Stellarton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town. Police say at 11 o’clock Thursday evening, officers and firefighters were called to a single vehicle collision in the 300 block of South Foord Street. A northbound vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. The 55-year-old male driver was pronounced dead […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says new Government fundi...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a recent announcement supporting Strait Area Transit is step towards making the local area more inclusive and accessible. This week, Kelloway announced the federal government was providing more than $399,000 to assist the co-operative in buying three new accessible vehicles. The province has committed in excess of $99,000 towards […]
Sports Roundup – January 156:31 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: A hard-fought contest in Fredericton as the X-Men Hockey squad scored 43 seconds into overtime to beat the UNB Reds 4-3. Jacob Hudson, with his second goal of the night, won it for the X-Men, set up by linemate Josh Nelson. On Coach K Court, the X-Women won their second game […]