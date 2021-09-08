Found: a battery for a cordless drill found in Country Harbour. If this is yours, you can call 902-328-7306 to claim.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province has 14 new cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia will also move to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 re-opening plan on September 15th. http://bit.ly/3DZ88Jn
RCMP in Inverness County have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an incident this week in Egypt Falls. http://bit.ly/3ndCUID
Province Identifies 14 New Cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia Mo...4:46 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 14 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven recoveries. Nine of the cases are in Northern Zone, all close contacts of previously reported cases. Three cases are in Central Zone, Two are related to travel. One is under investigation. One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously […]
Houston says Province Taking the Necessary Steps to Ensure P...11:17 am | Read Full Article
Premier Tim Houston did not waste any time in making changes to the province’s health authority after being sworn in. On September 1, one day after naming his cabinet and two days after being sworn in, Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team. Also that day, Thompson […]
Riverside International Speedway to host Pro Stock Tour and ...11:42 am | Read Full Article
The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is coming to Riverside International Speedway this weekend. The track will will host the Toromont 150 on Saturday along with the NAPA Sportsman Series’ Henry’s Autopro 75 . Local favourite Donald Chisholm will race in the Cat Car for Kids as a fundraiser for the IWK Foundation in the […]