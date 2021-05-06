Found: a bicycle in Antigonish. To claim, call the RCMP at 863-6500, and reference file 2021616871 to identify and have your bike returned.
Lost: a lady's bracelet this afternoon in or around the Canadian Tire, Antigonish. Tri-gold colour. Sentimental value. If found, please call owner at 902-759-4959.
St. FX University will confer degrees and diplomas to more than 900 students at Spring Convocation on Friday. The university had planned a virtual convocation last weekend, but it was forced to postpone it because of changes to indoor gathering limits. St. FX President Andy Hakin says the university has found a solution that complies […]
There are 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That is the highest single day total of new cases since the pandemic began. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 155 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and four in Western Zone. Two of the cases […]
The Calgary Flames’ drive for a playoff spot is on thin ice. The Flames lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, missing a chance to get closer to the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary is eight points back of the Habs for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Each team has six games left. […]