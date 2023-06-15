Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Found: Black Cat

This entry was posted in Lost & Found on .

Found: All black male cat hanging around my property in Brierly Brook, old highway. First seen about a week or so ago. Has been back last night and tonight. Nervous at first but now will let you pat him. Very much looking for affection. He certainly must belong to somebody. He obviously had a home at one time. Please call (902) 870-4931 if this cat might be yours.