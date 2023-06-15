Found: Black Cat

Found: All black male cat hanging around my property in Brierly Brook, old highway. First seen about a week or so ago. Has been back last night and tonight. Nervous at first but now will let you pat him. Very much looking for affection. He certainly must belong to somebody. He obviously had a home at one time. Please call (902) 870-4931 if this cat might be yours.
Antigonish County Muncipality Receives Response on Seabright...10:27 am | Read Full Article
Back in April, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish sent a letter to the province regarding the state of Seabright Road following concerns raised by residents. During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, members heard a response back from public works minister Kim Masland. In the letter, Masland stated public works will permit the upgrading […]
UARB Approves Boundary Change on Terra Cotta Drive Sought by...10:23 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved a boundary change to the mutual boundary between the Town of New Glasgow and the Municipality of the County of Pictou. The Town of New Glasgow and the Municipality of the County of Pictou applied for the mutual change in the boundary back in March. In its […]
Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School announces Curricular and ...6:52 am | Read Full Article
Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School hosted its Curricular and extracurricular awards night on Tuesday evening. Owen Juurlink and Madison MacLellan received the SSNS student exemplary award, while coach Kohlin Rassenberg received SSNS outstanding service award. Violet Boyd and Colby Wasson received the SSNS Grade 9 good sport awards, while Sadie Delorey and Calder MacKenzie […]