The box spring was located on the divided highway by Lower South River in the westbound lane. If this is yours call 902-867-0003
The Town of Antigonish is will be applying for funding to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for a feasibility study on a regional district energy system to supply heat to StFX University to replace the current power plant. https://bit.ly/3COYg63
The Town of New Glasgow is still working on repairing the damage caused by post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3XDKUBq
The Antigonish Town Council proclaims February as African Heritage Month. https://bit.ly/3wfy1BP
Mulgrave appoints Returning Officer for March Special Electi...8:43 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Mulgrave appointed Beryl Hadley as the returning officer for the special election scheduled for March 4 after an in-camera session at last night’s regular council meeting. The election was called after the resignation of councillor Tanya Snow-Keeling in December. Facebook Twitter
Property Assessments Up in Mulgrave8:26 am | Read Full Article
Mulgrave council heard a presentation from the Property Value Services Corporation at the regular council meeting last night. The presenters attended the meeting via Zoom and outlined the manner in which property values were assessed and the process property owners must follow to appeal their assessment. The total assessment value for all properties, residential and […]
St. FX Athletics Honours 82 Academic All-Canadians2:06 pm | Read Full Article
The STFX Department of Athletics honored its 2021-22 U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians Tuesday morning at their annual celebratory breakfast. This year there was 82 Academic All-Canadians, those student-athletes who have achieved an 80 per cent average or above while consuming a year of eligibility competing for a varsity team. There was a total of including […]