Found: a brown leather wallet (brand name ‘Fossil’) was turned into the radio station on the weekend. If this is your wallet, it can be claimed by calling 902-863-4580 or coming to the radio station in Antigonish.
Quite an honour for St. Andrews native Lauren Peters. She has been named to the newly formed Canadian Agricultural Youth Council, a consultative body to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. http://bit.ly/33vxjU2
If you like Root Beer Floats, then today is the day for you.. A nice summer treat 🙂
St. Andrews native Lauren Peters named to the Canadian Agric...10:36 am | Read Full Article
A former area resident was recently named to the newly formed Canadian Agricultural Youth Council (CAYC). Lauren Peters, who works as a community education manager with the Faculty of Agriculture at Dalhousie University, applied and was one of 25 people selected out of over 800 applicants. Growing up in St. Andrews, Peters worked on a […]
Province’s Police Watchdog to Investigate an Incident ...11:44 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer involved in a shooting in New Glasgow. At around 10:00 p.m. last night, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an incident on Washington Street, New Glasgow. As police arrived on scene, they located the man, a 25-year-old from Pictou County. During this time, it is […]
Westville’s Lisa Haley to Coach Hungarian Women’...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]