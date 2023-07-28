Found: An Antigonish Bulldogs jacket, found in the washroom at the Cape George Lighthouse. Size Extra Small, with a name embroidered on the back. Owner can claim at the XFM studios (5663 Highway 7).
The Antigonish golf course will be closed until at least Noon Sunday. They'll be reassessing at 10:00am to see if they'll be able to open. There will be someone in the pro shop until 3pm today.
Unfortunately our golf tournament has to be postponed due to course conditions. The new tournament date will be August 5th. We are sorry for any inconveniences this may have caused. Please reach out to us to confirm your spot for August 5th!
Pictou County: Please be advised of some flooded areas / water coming across the road / Hwy 104 between Sutherlands River – Kenzieville / DM 179-195 / westbound / please drive with caution
New Glasgow Farmer’s Market re-launching fundraising e...12:17 pm | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Farmer’s Market is re-launching fundraising efforts for their Raise the Barn campaign on Saturday Morning. The announcement on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market will include an unveiling of conceptual renderings for their new building and remarks from Mayor Nancy Dicks. Kristi Russell, manager of the New Glasgow […]
Inverness Gathering Week wraps up this weekend7:12 am | Read Full Article
Inverness Gathering Week wraps up this weekend with a number of activities, including the 67th annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert on Sunday afternoon. Jen Ryan, a committee volunteer for Inverness Gathering Week, said the festival helps serve as a fundraiser for various organizations and facilities in the community such as the Royal Canadian Legion, the […]
Sports Roundup – July 236:20 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions relied heavily on their defence and kicker Sean Whyte’s four field goals to defeat the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9. The Lions, who improved to a C-F-L West-best 5-and-1 record, lost starting quarterback Vernon Adams Junior early in the first quarter to injury. Backup Q-B Dane Evans threw for one touchdown and went […]