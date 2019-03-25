A set of car keys were found by the Tim Horton’s on the east end of Antigonish. Can be claimed by calling 902-863-4711.
Student leaders from across the province will converge on St. FX University for an annual conference in May. https://t.co/X1O3XGK64P
Bus Route: 122, Inverness, Ronnie Fraser, Pleasant Bay School, travelling on paved roads only today
Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Pleased with new Nursing ...10:29 am | Read Full Article
The head of the province’s nurses union said she hopes a piece of recently introduced legislation will help with nursing shortages. On March 15, the provincial government introduced the Nursing Act, which will create a single regulatory body for nurses in Nova Scotia. The new body will be a merger of the College of Licensed […]
St. FX to Host Conference of High School Student Leaders10:23 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia’s next generation of leaders will gather on the St. FX Campus later this spring. The Nova Scotia Secondary Students Association will meet for their annual conference over the Victoria Day long weekend. One of the organizers of the event is Jack Clapperton, a Grade 12 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish. […]
Sports Roundup – March 248:58 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Rural League playoffs Saturday Night. The Pleasantdale Panthers edged the St. Croix Angels 5– 4 in overtime Pleasantdale wins the best-of-seven, league semi-final; 4 games to 3. The Panthers advance to face Heatherton in the league final. — The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs were undefeated this weekend in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament […]