Antigonish Crime Prevention
Found: Cat

This entry was posted in Lost & Found on .

Found: A small grey tabby-calico mix cat (kitten?) has been in the Crockett Court area over the past few weeks. S/he’s been crying to be let into houses but otherwise skittish. Last seen Wednesday morning (July 15) on Brookside Way having a nap. Call 902-872-0297 for more information.