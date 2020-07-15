Found: Cat

Found: A small grey tabby-calico mix cat (kitten?) has been in the Crockett Court area over the past few weeks. S/he’s been crying to be let into houses but otherwise skittish. Last seen Wednesday morning (July 15) on Brookside Way having a nap. Call 902-872-0297 for more information.
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating two recent incidents where female youths have been approached by men in vehicles. http://bit.ly/2Cxw0sh
The province is announcing one new case of COVID-19 today. It is in the Central Zone and the person who is infected is in hospital. http://bit.ly/3frTo9b
Tee times below! Please share.
We ask that you please DO NOT arrive any earlier than 20 minutes before your tee time.
Thank-you to all participants, good luck and have fun!
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an incident involving two girls being approached by an older man in a minivan. On Tuesday, July 7th, two girls walking on Merigomish Road New Glasgow at approximately 6:30 p.m. were approached by older man driving an orange-red minivan. The driver of the van reportedly asked they girls if […]
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19. The source of infection for this new case, which is in Central Zone, remains under investigation by Public Health and this individual is in hospital. To date, Nova Scotia has 58,315 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths […]
Atlantic Sires Stakes Racing in Truro This Week7:40 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action is set to resume at the Truro Raceway this week as part of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week. The Atlantic Sires Stakes – Meridian Farms and Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Association two and three-year-old trotters will hit the track tonight. One division of 8 2-year-old trotters will line up behind […]