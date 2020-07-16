Found in the Heights: Small female grey cat with thumbs, really friendly but crying if you try to leave her. Call 902-318-6346
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:07 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health and Wellness announced no new cases of COVID-19 today. To date, Nova Scotia has 58,728 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active COVID-19 cases. One thousand and two cases are now resolved. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on July […]
Inverness County Council discuss adding Phone and E-Voting o...4:02 pm | Read Full Article
Council for the Municipality of Inverness will discuss adding phone and e-voting during the upcoming municipal election. During a meeting last Thursday, Inverness County Council gave first reading to a bylaw that would add e-voting and voting by phone to the options available to voters during the municipal election set for October 17. Should the […]
Atlantic Sires Stakes Racing in Truro This Week7:40 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action is set to resume at the Truro Raceway this week as part of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week. The Atlantic Sires Stakes – Meridian Farms and Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Association two and three-year-old trotters will hit the track tonight. One division of 8 2-year-old trotters will line up behind […]