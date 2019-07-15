Found in the Giants Lake area: a short haired male tabby cat. If this is your cat, he is now at the Antigonish Vet.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The official start of construction of a skatepark in Antigonish is now underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon. https://t.co/O1800cc85o
When the District of Guysborough absorbed the Town of Canso back in 2012, it also inherited an electric utility. Now the District of Guysborough is hoping to transfer that utility to Nova Scotia Power. https://t.co/vGn7b5gw4u
Groundbreaking held for Antigonish All Wheels Skatepark2:20 pm | Read Full Article
It’s coming. The Antigonish All Wheels Skatepark hosted a groundbreaking and barbeque this afternoon. The Antigonish Skatepark association, along with representatives from the town and county of Antigonish as well as StFX were on hand. Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Association partnered in a land lease agreement with StFX […]
District of Guysborough seeks to have former Town of Canso E...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
A local municipality is looking to transfer an electric utility to the province’s power provider. When the Town of Canso dissolved in 2012, the town’s electric utility was also absorbed by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough when the municipalities amalgamated. Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll said the town of Canso council passed a […]
Kristina Richard named Special Olympics Nova Scotia Female A...12:50 pm | Read Full Article
Several local athletes have been named winners of major awards by Special Olympics Nova Scotia. At the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games in Wolfville over the weekend, Kristina Richard of Antigonish was selected as Female Athlete of the Year. Richard was a member of Team Nova Scotia in last summer’s Special Olympics National Games in […]