A small male tabby cat. Found on Back Road, Brierly Brook – Antigonish. He is very friendly.
Call 902-870-3360
July 8th Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble, #169 drawn but not played.
Next draw July 15th worth approximately $2500.
The Plymouth Community Centre is hosting an information session on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. for other community groups interested in learning more about the Nova Scotia Government’s Solar for Electricity for Community Buildings Program. The Plymouth Center itself is now self sufficient thanks to solar panels installed under the program, which is […]
RCMP are investigating a drowning incident in Richmond County. Yesterday afternoon, Richmond County RCMP responded to a call of a drowning on Crooked Lake Road in Framboise. A 28-year-old woman staying at a remote cottage location with a friend went for a swim and disappeared under the surface a short time later. The woman did […]
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent 8 AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships over the weekend at Dalplex. These eights swimmers battled it out in a pool of 430 of the top swimmers from the Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Riley Avery, powered to 4th place in the 1500m Freestyle with […]