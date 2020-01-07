Found: wandering cattle in the area of Dunmore Road. If these are your cattle, please call 902-863-4689 to collect them!
Provincial Transportation officials say the Town of Mulgrave has a point, the Trans-Canada Highway/Route 344 intersection does pose challenges for turning vehicles. http://bit.ly/2FpsOgF
Discussion was at times heated at Mulgrave Town Council between municipal representatives and the local fire department. http://bit.ly/39JyQqe
After video monitoring of Exit 40 in Auld’s Cove, the Dept. of Transportation has determined that the Town of Mulgrave’s concerns are justified: the intersection with highway 334 does pose challenges for turning vehicles. Minister of Transportation Lloyd Hines’ letter responding to the safety concerns was shared with council at last night’s meeting. Mulgrave residents […]
Emotions ran high at Mulgrave Town Council last night as a strained relationship between the Town and the local fire chief was laid bare. With members of the fire department in attendance, each side accused the other of disrespect and Mayor Ralph Hadley struggled at times to bring the meeting to order Fire Chief Mike […]
Beaver Meadow’s native Ryan MacLellan is heading to a new team. MacLellan will be joining locals Jacob Hudson, Jacob Stewart, and Sean Stewart with the Moncton Wildcats after being traded from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for a seventh round draft pick. MacLellan was with the Huskies during their memorial Cup win last season. Facebook Twitter