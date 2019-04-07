Found: a white cellphone in the parking lot of the Sobeys/NSLC in Antigonish Sunday afternoon. Contact Antigonish Sobeys to claim.
Pita Pit/Gojis are celebrating their first anniversary today. You can benefit, its BUY ONE GET ONE til 7PM
Today is the first anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured.
A moment of silence will be held at the exact time of the deadly crash -- 4:50 p.m.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park Recognized for rapid res...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
The Atlantic Salmon Federation has recognized the team at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park for its response to a devastating landslide on the Cheticamp River. The park has been awarded the 2019 T. B. “Happy” Fraser award for Atlantic Salmon Conservation. On May 27th, 2018 more than 4-thousand tonnes of dirt and debris came […]
Gasoline Prices Rise9:52 am | Read Full Article
You’ll be paying more at the gasoline pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for gasoline is $1.26.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.27.4 on Cape Breton. While gasoline is up, diesel is down, by 1.1 cent a litre. The minimum […]
Sports Roundup – Sunday, April 7, 201911:48 am | Read Full Article
Rural League Score Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 6 Pleasantdale leads series 2-1 Game 4 set for next Friday (April 12) at 7 PM in the Antigonish Arena. — In the Atlantic Bantam AAA Female Hockey Championship in Clarenville, Newfoundland. The Fundy Highland Subway Selects, coached by Antigonish’s Bryan Smith and Tanya MacDonald of Port Hood, […]