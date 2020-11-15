A cell phone was found in the Dagger Woods / Marsh Road area on Sunday. Can be claimed by calling 902-867-7484 and asking for Ted.
PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is in the Antigonish area today. https://bit.ly/38EXieg
Six New Cases of COVID-19 Identified2:05 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new cases are in the Central Zone; all are contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to the Bitter End bar in Halifax. Department officials say the Bitter End cases appear to be linked to the […]
Serious Incident Response Team says No Charges are Warranted...1:22 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s police watchdog has determined no charges are warranted against a New Glasgow Police Officer who shot a man holding a knife. Shortly before 9 p.m. on August 3, 2020, police received a call about property damage to a home by the man. During the encounter with police an officer deployed his taser as […]
Maritime Motorsports Pioneer Ernie MacLean Passes12:38 pm | Read Full Article
A leader in Maritime motorsports has died. Ernie MacLean, the founder and long-time President of the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame passed away on Wednesday. He was 84. MacLean’s career in racing spanned more than six decades. He and his wife Winona operated New Brunswick’s River Glade Speedway from 1964 until 1994. He was also […]