Found an orange change purse at the Guysborough market on Saturday. If this item is yours, please call 902-870-4751.
Mulgrave residents have elected Debbie King to Town Council. King was victorious over two other challengers in the special election. https://bit.ly/3POdj4o
Due to the power outage in the Sherbrooke area, the Shoppers Drug Mart in Sherbrooke is closed for the remainder of the day.
Debbie King wins Special Election in Mulgrave8:29 pm | Read Full Article
A special election was held in Mulgrave Saturday to fill a vacant seat on Town Council. Debbie King was elected, garnering 147 votes, beating out second place finisher Amber Carrigan with 90. Trevor DeCoste came in third with 22 votes. A total of 259 residents cast ballots in the election. That’s about 45.5 per cent […]
Special Election in Mulgrave today10:09 am | Read Full Article
A special election is being held today in Mulgrave to fill a vacancy on Town Council. Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. . Three people are on the ballot; Amber Carrigan, Debbie King and Trevor DeCoste. The special election was called following the resignation of Crystal Durling from council in May. Facebook […]
Sports Roundup – July 315:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cory Hall scored his first career East Coast International Pro Stock Tour victory on Saturday in the BJs Truck Centre 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway, PEI. Hall battled through a green flag run encompassing two thirds of the race with championship leader Craig Slaunwhite, with Hall ultimately pulling away with less than ten […]