Found: an unsigned cheque at the entrance to the Keating Millenium Centre. Contact the Pro Shop at the Keating Centre to claim it.
StFX Recreation cancellation:
Alumni aquatic pool is closed today (Feb 15, 2019) until further notice. Please call the welcome desk for further notice on re-opening.
St. FX Faculty University Holds Information Picket on Coady ...1:15 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Association of University Teachers hosted an information picket today regarding the recent goings-on at the Coady International Institute. Mary Oxner, president of the StFX AUT, said they wanted to show support for colleagues working at the Coady Institute. Oxner said the Coady is under a lot of financial pressure following revelations of accounting […]
RCMP Search for Missing Pictou County Man1:13 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Wallace Harry MacLean. MacLean was last seen on February 7 and police are concerned for his safety. MacLean is believed to have left a residence on Shore Rd. in Merigomish in his 2009 light blue Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck bearing Nova Scotia […]
Sports Roundup – February 176:25 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In University Basketball, Cape Breton dealt St. FX a pair of losses at home – the X-Women lost 71-52, while the X-Men were narrowly defeated 104-99. The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals defeated North Nova Gryphons 4-1 to capture 3rd place in the league tournament. Goal scorers were: Caden McLaren with assists to Mason […]