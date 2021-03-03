Found: child’s prescription glasses with reddish frames, found in the Sobey’s parking lot. The glasses can be claimed at the Sobey’s service desk.
For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of the Antigonish Highland Games. The President of the Antigonish Highland Society Bill Fraser says after considering the current social gathering restrictions and expectations of what the rules might be in July, the board decided at its March meeting to suspend […]
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Two of the new infections are in Central Zone, and one is in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There are now 30 active cases of the virus, one more than Tuesday. Four people […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball and Hockey. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Tahmala Thorpe. The first year Arts student from Mississauga, Ontario was the X-Women Basketball Player of the week for her efforts. She has shown continuous improvement on the court. X-Men Hockey Goaltender Joseph […]