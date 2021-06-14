Found at Coldstream on James Street in Antigonish, a credit/debit card. Can be claimed at the counter at Coldstream.
The province has announced one death related to COVID-19, a woman in her 80s. There are also eight new cases, all in Central Zone. http://bit.ly/2SBoFQJ
Three golf courses on Cape Breton, Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links and Cape Breton Highland Links have been ranked by Golf Digest as among the best courses in Canada. http://bit.ly/3pSJJhK
Province Reports One Death, Eight New Cases of COVID-192:24 pm | Read Full Article
There has been a death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say a woman in her 80s died in Central Zone. The province is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, all in Central Zone. Three are close contacts There are also 22 recoveries from the virus. The number of active […]
Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links and Cape Breton Highland Links nam...10:34 am | Read Full Article
Three Cape Breton golf courses have made an elite list. Golf Digest is out with its rankings of the 30 best courses in Canada this year. The number one course in the nation is Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, unchanged from last year. Its sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is 6th, up one from 2020. […]
Sports Roundup – June 135:47 am | Read Full Article
E-S-P-N admits it should have cut away more quickly, rather than linger on the scene when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given C-P-R on the field after collapsing near the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition last night after being […]