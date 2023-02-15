Found on Cloverville Road by the golf course if yours please call 902-867-0992
Antigonish County Supports New North Nova SPCA Facility9:41 am | Read Full Article
On Monday, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron presented a $20,000 cheque to Marsha Sobey, campaign chair for the North Nova SPCA. The new SPCA facility, which recently broke ground in Stellarton, that will serve families in Pictou, Guysborough, Port Hawkesbury, and Antigonish. The project, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million will include a shelter, a veterinary […]
Antigonish County Expects to end the Fiscal Year with a Slig...9:35 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for the County of Antigonish said the county is currently looking at a slight budget surplus for the current fiscal year. When asked for a potential budget update, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they are working on wrapping up the current fiscal year, which will come to a close at the end […]
Hockey’s Ellie Brown, Patrick Kyte named St. FX Athlet...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Two varsity hockey players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Ellie Brown. The second year Arts student from Kemptville, Ontario had five points in two wins this week. Brown scored a goal in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Dalhousie, and added two goals and […]