Found: Scotia Bank Debit Card in front of the NSLC. Can call Brenda at 902-867-3776
Central Nova MP Hopeful Recent Northern Pulp Court Decision
Central Nova’s MP said he hopes a recent court decision barring fishermen from blockading survey boats hired by Northern Pulp is respected. Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge Denise Boudreau granted the temporary injunction earlier this month. MP Sean Fraser said as a local representative and government representative perspective, he said he has complete respect for […]
Nova Scotia Health Authority Recruiting Midwives for St. Martha's Regional Hospital
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is recruiting midwives to be based out of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. In a press release, the NSHA stated the Antigonish community midwives team is being put on hold due to unexpected circumstances. Two of the three midwives serving the area are on temporary leave and one is leaving a […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nova Tech North #2
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]