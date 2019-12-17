Found near the vet on Hawthorne Street: a female lab mix wearing a pinkish color collar. She has been dropped off at the Antigonish vet and can be picked up there.
Provincial Enviroment Minister Gordon Wilson is withholding approval of a proposal by Northern Pulp to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait. Wilson says more science-based information is needed to properly assess the potential risks to air, water, fish and human health. Wilson was responding to a focus report filed by Northern […]
The town of Pictou has passed its new heritage bylaw. Council approved second and final reading of the bylaw at last night’s regular monthly meeting. Mayor Jim Ryan says it’s an update of an older bylaw that was on the books, with some important clarifications. The bylaw will go into effect in the new year, […]
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter