Found:
A golden lab in Pomquet. The dog is wearing a blue collar, but no tags. Call 902-870-7798.
Antigonish Town and County residents will remember former businessman and community supporter David Miller this weekend. A celebration of his life will be held at the Arts House on Saturday. https://t.co/5ffLjWx0M8
Easement Granted to Whycocomagh area Business12:31 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness Council approved a request for an easement over municipal property in order to help a local business looking to farm maple syrup. The farm is in the Campbell’s Mountain area, explained Whycocomagh area councillor John MacLennan. Having an easement will be a help to the family business in terms of reaching their property. […]
Inverness Council supports Three Groups12:30 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County Council is ready to shell out for three groups this Christmas season. The county has approved funding requests from Mill Road Social Enterprises of Inverness, along with Cameron Hall and the Christmas in The Village association, both of Whycocomagh. Mill Road Social Enterprises will receive $25,475. Cameron Hall will be receiving a […]
Local Players Blayre Turnbull, Jessica Wong to play in CWHL ...2:10 pm | Read Full Article
Two players with ties to northeastern Nova Scotia will play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game next month. Forward Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton is second in scoring for the Calgary Inferno with six goals and six assists in 12 games. Defender Jessica Wong of Baddeck has two goals and six assists in 13 […]