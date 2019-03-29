Found wandering near Exit 36 (Heatherton): a German Shepherd wearing a choke collar. If this is your dog, please call Animal Control at 902-863-9501.
Environment Minister Margaret Miller orders Focus Report on ...1:19 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs more information before she can decide on Northern Pulp’s environmental assessment application for its proposed effluent treatment facility. Northern Pulp’s proposal includes a new 15.5 kilometre-long pipeline that will carry millions of litres of treated wastewater to the Northumberland Strait. Miller says in order to better understand the […]
Gasoline and Diesel Rise Half a Cent a Litre10:29 am | Read Full Article
You will be paying more at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Both gasoline and diesel rose by a half a cent a litre. Prices for both gasoline and diesel are fairly close. Minimum prices for gasoline are $1.22.8 a litre in the eastern mainland and $1.23.6 on […]
Kristina Richard to be Welcomed Home after Winning Two Medal...1:54 pm | Read Full Article
Special Olympics athlete Kristina Richard will receive a hero’s welcome Friday. There will be a victory parade and reception for Richard, who won a gold and a bronze medal in Track and Field at the recent Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. The parade will gather first behind the old post office building on […]