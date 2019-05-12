Listen Live
Found Dog:
Found on Sunday afternoon, and black and white Boarder Collie with no collar. Found on Highway 337 (Mount Cameron). If this is your dog, please call 902-872-0525
St. FX President Kent MacDonald says the university is in a good position as he prepares to leave the school this summer. MacDonald's contract expires in July. https://t.co/CJMFFOa5Ab
Guysborough District Council concerned over Canso hospital c...9:55 am | Read Full Article
Guysborough District Council held an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the announced changes to ER and inpatient coverage at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso. After the meeting, council issued a release explaining why they aren’t happy with the changes. Said Warden Vernon Pitts, “The municipality will not stand by and watch […]
RCMP in Antigonish say Local Sudden Death is Not Considered ...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
Local police say a sudden death in the area is not considered suspicious. On Wednesday, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a call in Indian Gardens about a 66-year-old Antigonish man who passed away. The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes unit assisted and RCMP Forensic Identification Technicians examined the scene. Following an autopsy by the […]
Sports Roundup May 126:32 am | Read Full Article
Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan was amoung the players who got to hoist the President’s Cup in Halifax, as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies shut out the Mooseheads 4-0 to win the final in six games. Timo Meier scored twice and set up one of Logan Couture’s two goals with a hard hit, sending the San Jose Sharks […]