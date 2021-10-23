Found: A Driver’s Licence at the Antigonish dog park on Saturday. Call 902-870-7367.
#nstrk6: Tatamagouche to Tatamagouche, local detour, road closed, reduced speed, be prep to stop https://tinyurl.com/ydpfr9vz
Gasoline Rises 3.1 cents a litre, Diesel up 1.9 cents10:07 am | Read Full Article
The price at the pump is continuing its upward march. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 3.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.48.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.49. Diesel is also […]
St. FX Student questions new Parking Policy at St. FX Univer...9:51 am | Read Full Article
A StFX student wants a resolution to parking issues at StFX. Landon Morris, a third year X student who lives on Campus in Governors Hall, says he and other students have been having a hard time finding overnight parking on the university campus. Morris pointed to three parking tickets he received since school began, though […]
Sports Roundup – October 235:45 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Atlantic University Sport At St. FX Stadium, the X-Men and X-Women Soccer teams hosted the Dal Tigers – both games ended in a scoreless draw. Over at the Keating Centre, the UNB Reds hockey squad remains undefeated, after besting the X-Men 2-1 in overtime. Today: X-Men Football @ Bishop’s, 3:00 pm AST in […]