Found: a drivers license, on the sidewalk in front of Haliburton Pharma Choice on Main Street, Antigonish. If this is yours, call 902-863-6060 or pick it up at Haliburton Pharma Choice.
Lost: a red cordless phone. Lost somewhere from Murphy's Road (Pleasant Valley) to town. If found, please call 902-863-1781
Maritime Launch Services shares plans for its Launch Facilit...1:18 pm | Read Full Article
Maritime Launch Services Steve Matier held a discussion with faculty, staff, students and community members at StFX University earlier today. Maritime Launch Services is looking to build a launch facility approximately 2-3 kilometers south of Canso. Matier said he was invited to meet with a couple of classes with the International business college and speak […]
Jenny MacDonald to Seek District 4 Seat on Guysborough Distr...1:02 pm | Read Full Article
Jenny MacDonald is looking to become the next councillor for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. A by-election was set following the passing for former District 4 councillor Blair George. District 4 includes the communities of Cooks Cove, Hortons Cove, Dorts Cove, Halfway Cove, Queensport, Whitehead and others. MacDonald spent a number of years […]
Former X-Men Tyrell Vernon named Associate Basketball Coach ...12:47 pm | Read Full Article
A former member of the St. FX Basketball X-Men is returning to his alma mater as a coach. Tyrell Vernon will join both the X-Men and X-Women Basketball as an associate coach. Vernon, who played for St. FX for two seasons from 2011 to 2013, will also succeed Steve Konchalski as X-Men head coach after […]