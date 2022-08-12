Found an earring on the walking paths at Bethany in Antigonish, August 11th. Call 902-870-4986 to provide description.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Public Notice:
Please be advised that the Antigonish Community Dog Park will be closed starting August 17th - August 23rd for Nova Scotia Summerfest.
Happy Birthday Easton Caldwell of Trenton, have a super day, we've got a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along to you, when you're in the Antigonish area drop into the James Street Tim's and claim your treats.
Aug 12 Subway Trivia: According to a poll, avocado toast is the most overrated breakfast food. THIS came in at #3. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Plague unveiling in honour of Viola Desmond12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Earlier today, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser commemorated the national historic significance of Viola Desmond with a plaque unveiling ceremony at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada. A release from the government states Desmond, an African Canadian […]
Gasoline up 8 Cents, Diesel Unchanged in Latest Setting6:55 am | Read Full Article
There’s a sharp rise in the price of gasoline. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped by 8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-service unleaded is now $1.72.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.73 on Cape Breton. Diesel is unchanged. That leaves the […]
Local RCMP Officer Participates at the World Police and Fire...6:50 am | Read Full Article
RCMP Cst. Arnold Murphy of the Antigonish detachment recently returned home from the World Police and Fire Games with a gold medal. Murphy was a part of the team Canada`s Finest, which competed in the Novice Ice Hockey division. Canada`s Finest went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring opponents 63-7 over that span. They defeated Team […]