FOUND: Fishing rod in the Bayfield/Summerside area. If this is yours, call or text 902-318-2037
Local residents gathered last night to discuss the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish last night, https://bit.ly/3MacDW1
Water damage to St. FX University's Marguerite Hall from Fiona is worse than initial estimates. https://bit.ly/3fNQq42
LATE BUSES: Bus 223, driven by Melissa Bona taking students home from Richmond Education Centre/Academy, and Bus 411, driven by Beverly Breen taking students home from St Mary's Education Centre/Academy are 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Repairs to St. FX University’s Marguerite Hall, the building that sustained the most damage from Fiona will take longer than expected. President Andy Hakin says the water damage was more substantive than initially thought. Hakin hopes the roof at Marguerite Hall will be fully repaired before Christmas, but that is contingent on delivery of materials […]
Local residents hosted a community meeting regarding the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish. Anne McKeough, a Havre Boucher resident, said about 100 people attended, the majority of whom are town residents. She noted county councillor Harris McNamara said he considering having a similar meeting for county residents. McKeough said discussion evolved […]
The StFX Men`s and Women`s cross country teams are each ranked number 8 in the USports top 10 rankings this week. The 2022 Cross-Country championships will be hosted by Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s in Halifax, on November 12. The StFX X-Men football team, which remains undefeated so far this season, also sits in the 8 […]