Found on the TCH near South River: Folding cap for a 1/2 ton. Call 902-863-4821
Public Notice: Please be advised that there has been a water main break near the West Street and James Street intersection.
They call themselves "Bingly and the Rogues". A group of Antigonish performing artists have come together to record their debut children's album, "Cowboy Dinosaur". https://t.co/AfzE7l91AU
New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was hurt in a two vehicle collision yesterday in Trenton. The crash was reported around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of North Main Street and Park Road. Police, Trenton Firefighters and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene. The collision involved a lone Pictou County male […]
A group of Antigonish performers and musicians have come together to record a debut children’s album. They call themselves “Bingly and the Rogues” and their record is entitled “Cowboy Dinosaur”. Songs on the recording include the title track “Cowboy Dinosaur”, “Chicken Astronaut”, “These aren’t My Pants”, and “My Cat”. One of the leaders of the […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]