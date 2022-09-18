Found: A gas jug at Eight Island Lake. To identify contact 902 870-2142.
Found: a small female Shih-Tzu mix wearing a pink harness and blue bandana, found near Riverside Speedway, James River. Call (506) 636-0638.
The Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library will be closed for a National Day of Mourning, on Monday September 19, 2022, in honor of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Diesel Price falls by 11.5 cents a litre9:03 am | Read Full Article
It is going to cost less for motorists with diesel-powered vehicles. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower diesel by 11.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.74.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.75. 1 on Cape Breton. The price of gasoline remains unchanged. […]
New Program to Help Low Income Households Transition Away fr...2:21 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is pleased with a new federal initiative to help Canadians with home heating, with a significant portion of the funding coming to Atlantic Canada. On Thursday, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced $250 million will be spent over four years, with about $120 million going to the four Atlantic Provinces. […]
Sports Roundup – September 186:25 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In Football, a fourth quarter push from the Bishop’s Gaiters in their home opener came up just short as the X-Men escaped Lennoxville with a 21-16 win. The loss drops Bishop’s to 1-2 while St. FX remains undefeated at 3-0. X-Men kicker Ben Hadley received Subway player of the game honours, going 4-for-4 […]