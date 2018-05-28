Found: Sunday on Bay Street, a gas trimmer. If this yours, call 902-863-2881 to call and identify.
The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed tomorrow.
The Town of Antigonish says the rules have changed regarding disposal of empty paint cans; they must be recycled. https://t.co/AFhMqoZLbb
Antigonish Town Council Adopts New Vending Bylaw11:53 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council gave second and final reading to its new vending bylaw. The bylaw passed with four votes of support and three votes against. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the new bylaw is not vastly different than the old bylaw. She said council revisited the document over the ability of a vendor to set up […]
Antigonish Town Councillor says New Regulations Require Empt...10:18 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town councillor Jack MacPherson wanted residents to know there are new rules regarding empty paint cans. Previously, empty paint cans could go to the landfill. He said they are to go back to the bottle exchange or go to the household hazardous waste drop-off event, and they will be recycled from there. MacPherson said […]
Two Local Hockey Players win Provincial Sport Awards10:56 am | Read Full Article
Two athletes with local connections have picked up provincial sport awards. At the Support-4-Sport Awards ceremony Saturday night Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, a member of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team was named Female Team Athlete of the Year. Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system, won the Male Team Athlete of […]