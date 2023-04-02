Found in Antigonish, gift cards. Please call 902 318-6820 to identify.
St. FX Univeristy Receives $15 million Donation for Institut...
It is the largest private donation in St. FX University’s history. It’s also one of the largest of its kind to a university in Nova Scotia. At a St. FX gala event held in Halifax Saturday evening, it was announced that philanthropist and supporter of the university. Dr. Victor Phillip Dahdeleh, through the Victor Dahdeleh […]
Town of New Glasgow looks to Develop Vacant Land in Downtown...
The Town of New Glasgow is looking to develop vacant land in its downtown core. The town is inviting written proposals for the land, at the corner of Provost Street and MacLean Street. The turnkey piece of land is 8,640 square feet and requires no demolition. In a release the town says it’s objective is […]
Sports Roundup – April 2
LOCAL SPORTS Many local teams are involved in Atlantic Championships this weekend. At the U18 AAA Championship in Fredericton, the Pictou County Weeks Majors face the Moncton Flyers for the title. The Majors finished the round robin just one point behind Moncton. Puck drops at 1 pm. The undefeated Northern Subway Selects are going for […]