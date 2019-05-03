Found a pair of glasses on the ATV trail in Country Harbour. Call 902-328-2654.
Bus 347, driven by Irving Mugford taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, and St Andrew Junior School, is travelling 30 minutes late.
Pedestrian hit by car in New Glasgow Wednesday dies in Hospi...3:24 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Police say an 81-year-old male pedestrian that was hit by a car Wednesday morning has died in hospital. Police say the pedestrian, who was from Pictou County died yesterday in the Aberdeen Hospital Police say the collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a restaurant driveway exit and East River Road. Police say […]
St. FX designs Kente Stole for Students of African Descent f...2:55 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University has designed a Kente stole for students of African Descent to wear for graduation at spring convocation this weekend. African descent graduates wear the Kente Cloth stoles to symbolize their pride in their heritage and in graduation. The coordinator of African Descent Student Affairs at St. FX, Kelsey Jones, says wearing the […]
Chase Marchand signs with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs2:44 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Hockey Goaltender Chase Marchand has signed a professional contract for next season with the Chicago Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affliate, the Rockford IceHogs. Marchand had previously signed with the Indy Fuel, the Blackhawks’ East Coast Hockey League affliate. Marchand made two starts for Indy, going 1-1-and-0 this season with a 4.33 Goals […]