Found: gold ring with letter and symbol on it. Found at Waterside Beach Park in Pictou.
Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25 until 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 due to lack of nursing coverage.
Summer Student Positions!
The Town is looking to hire 3 summer students who will work with the Public Works Department.
To apply, submit a copy of your resume to Darlene Halfpenny via email to dhalfpenny@townofantigonish.ca.
New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services are teaming up to remind motorists to buckle up. The campaign, called Operation Click It or Ticket, officially began on Tuesday. It will run all summer. During a four hour period Tuesday, Police issued 59 Summary Offence Tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act; 24 for […]
St Francis Xavier University announced alumnus Mike Boyd, the Chair of the StFX Board of Governors, and his wife Lisa are contributing $1 million dollars to establish an endowment focused on providing assistance to students who have a financial need. Half of the endowment will support Indigenous students from Atlantic Canada and African Nova Scotian […]
Head coach Ben Berthiaume announced the signing of NCAA transfer forward Maggy Burbidge from the Robert Morris University Colonials in the College Hockey America (CHA) conference. A native of Falmouth, N.S., Burbidge played two seasons with the Pennsylvania-based team, earning CHA rookie all-star status last season, and CHA playoff Most Valuable Player honours this year. […]