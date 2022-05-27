A red and black Goodlife bag with clothes in it was found on May 7th in Goshen on Fisher Mills road. To claim call 902-752-7895.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A new mini-series from Nova Scotia Summer Fest featuring songs and stories from East Coast artists has filmed its first season, and there are already plans for another. http://bit.ly/3lRJP8c
One goes down, the other goes up. The price of gasoline falls less than one cent a litre while diesel climbs 1.6 cents. http://bit.ly/3LR8dBx
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Federal Support for To...12:36 pm | Read Full Article
The local tourism industry is getting a boost from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced funding for five projects including tourism businesses and operators totalling $447,000. The money comes from the federal government’s Tourism Relief Fund, for supports in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, the District of St. Mary’s and rural HRM. […]
Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morro...9:14 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow hosted his Atlantic counterparts at a meeting in Halifax on Thursday. Topics of discussion included approaches for the next agricultural policy framework. It is being developed by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to provide agricultural policy and programming. It will replace the Canadian Agriculture Program, […]
Local Mixed Martial Artist Rory Gillis prepares for bout in ...10:11 am | Read Full Article
Local mixed martial artist Rory Gillis is ready to test his skills in the octagon. Gillis is on the Fight League Atlantic 4 card, set for June 11 at the Tantramar Civic Centre in Sackville, NB. He was set to fight in the last event by the promotion, run by local Derek Clarke, but an […]