Found: Headphones on a bench on St. Andrews Street. If these are yours, please call 902-867-3489
St. FX University's Homecoming is approaching and RCMP are making preparations ahead of the event later this month. https://bit.ly/3SWKgwq
The line-up for next month's Antigonish Jazz Fest has been unveiled. https://bit.ly/3rr23Ak
Oct 4 Subway Trivia:
In a survey of people who work from home, 23% admitted they do THIS regularly while on the clock. What is it?
Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
Two Hedgeville men face charges following an incident over the weekend. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on September 30, Pictou County District RCMP, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Hedgeville Road in Hedgeville, Pictou County. Officers learned that two men […]
Alicia King, second vice president, of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, said they are still trying to assess all of the damage done to the industry caused by post-tropical storm Fiona. Some of the big damages, like roofing issues, toppled silos, and ruined crops, is obvious. However, some of the impacts won`t be fully […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women forward Amanda Smith. The first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Ottawa, scored or assisted on all X-Women goals this weekend in a pair of games against Memorial. In Saturday’s 3-0 win, Smith […]